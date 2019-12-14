Limited Wintry Mix As System Moves East

This is a snapshot of future radar for 4pm on Monday. Rain may briefly mix with snow in NW Arkansas with a limited risk of a few slick bridges and overpasses.

For the rest of the weekend, we’re expecting temperatures to remain near or just above freezing on Sunday with a light cold rain or drizzle occasionally during the day.

As the system moves east on Sunday night into Monday temperatures will remain above freezing in the River Valley and Fort Smith; however we’ll be very close to freezing in NW Arkansas.

There’s a small chance freezing drizzle could develop Sunday AM in NW Arkansas and then again Sunday from 4pm to 9pm. This would create a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

The weather pattern for the rest of the week appears fairly tranquil with seasonable temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

-Garrett