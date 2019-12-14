Rogers Police Searching For Missing And Endangered Teen

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered teen.

19-year-old Bryan Yanes was last seen Friday, December 13, around 4 p.m. when he got off his bus at the Edgewood Apartments located at 2320 West Beechwood Drive in Rogers.

Yanes was last seen wearing a grey zip-up jacket with an orange lining, a blue shirt with an American flag, black sweat pants, red tennis shoes, and a backpack.

Yanes is 4-feet-9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has Down Syndrome and is considered endangered by police.

If you see Bryan Yanes, or know his location, you’re asked to call the Rogers Police Department immediately at (479) 636-4141.