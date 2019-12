Clouds will increase today with a slight chance for a shower this afternoon. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday will be a bit cooler after a weak cold front moved in last night. Highs will top out in the 40s and 50s.

In the early afternoon there's a chance for a quick shower.

Most of the rounds for showers should stay liquid through Monday.

-Matt