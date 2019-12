On-and-off light rain showers should stay as liquid today. Better chances for a quick wintry mix arrive tonight with an even better chance Monday afternoon.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIGHT SHOWERS THROUGHOUT SUNDAY

We should stay with light rain today. There could be an isolated pocket of sleet tonight but a better chance for a wintry mix will arrive Monday afternoon.

Highs will reach the 40s/50s Sunday afternoon.

Monday 3PM: Quick transition over to sleet and snow may be possible.

-Matt