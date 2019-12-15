Five New Zealand Volcano Victims Identified

(CBS) — Police on Saturday identified five victims of the deadly volcanic eruption in New Zealand. The December 9 eruption claimed 15 lives, thus far, with two more missing but presumed dead.

The first victim identified was Krystal Eve Browitt, a 21-year-old Australian. Browitt’s father and sister were also on the island at the time of the eruption. Both remain in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police later identified Tipene James Te Rangi Ataahua Maangie, 24, Zoe Ella Hosking, 15, Gavin Brian Dallow, 53, and Anthony James Langford, 51.

New Zealand officials continue to search for two more people who are missing on the island. Both are presumed dead.

Recovering the bodies is considered a high risk mission due to the conditions on the island. Rescue teams in gas masks and hazmat suits can only stay on the island for 75 minutes at a time. Scientists say the volcanic gasses being emitted on White Island are so toxic that a single breath could be deadly.

While scientists said the possibility of a second eruption appeared to have receded, White Island remains “highly volatile.”

Specialist teams returned to the island Sunday morning to resume a land search for the bodies, but came up empty. Two four-person teams landed on the island by helicopter around 8 a.m. local time.

“We know that time of the essence but the reality is, for the time being, we’ve recovered the six obvious bodies but we’ve got more work to do. We’ve got two more and we are determined to get them back,” said Mike Clement, New Zealand Deputy Police Commissioner.

To read the full CBS News article, click here.