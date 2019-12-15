Healthy Living: Baptist Health Adds to General Surgery Team

Camille Y. Richards, MD, recently joined Baptist Health Surgical Clinic-Dodson Avenue. Growing up with a nurse as a mother and a mechanic as a father, Dr. Richards developed a passion for science and being hands-on.

“I’ve always known I wanted to pursue a career that allowed me to help people feel better and live better,” Dr. Richards said. “My parents had very different jobs, but both inspired me to take a hands-on approach to problem-solving and to always put people first.”

Baptist Health Surgical Clinic-Dodson Avenue is located at 1500 Dodson Ave., Suite 285. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call (479) 709-7080.

