Police Chase Ends With Suspect’s Car In Beaver Lake

HICKORY CREEK (KFSM) — A police chase that happened last night (Dec. 14) ended with the suspect’s car in Beaver Lake.

The chase happened at the end of highway 264 in the Hickory Creek area east of Lowell.

Hickory Creek Assistant Fire Chief Eric Smith said they were called at 11:30 p.m. last night to bring their boat and assist with a water search along with Highway 94 East Fire Department.

The vehicle was recovered and the scene was cleared at 3:30 a.m.

There are no further details at this time.

