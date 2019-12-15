Republican Party Of Arkansas Chairman Discusses Impeachment, Redistricting

(TB&P) — Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb does not see behavior that rises to the level of an impeachable offense in the current debate over President Donald Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.

Appearing on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics, Webb concedes the president’s actions may warrant some reprimand, but not removal from office.

“I do not think it’s impeachable. I think it’s similar to running a stop sign and your driver’s license should not be taken away,” Webb said. “I think once again this, we’ve set about – or the Democrats have set about – inquiring, inquiring, inquiring, trying to find a crime to reverse the elections of 2016 and so let’s get this behind us. There’s going to be a trial in the Senate. It will not reach the two-thirds number. As a matter of fact, it’ll probably be a partisan vote.”

