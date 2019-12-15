Volunteers Needed Tonight To Put Christmas Wreaths Back On Headstones

FORT SMITH, Ark (KFSM) — On Sunday, (Dec. 15) strong winds blew off about 10% of the Christmas wreaths from headstones at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Philip Merry, who is a volunteer and helps place the wreaths each year, said anyone who would like to help repair the damage is welcome to come to the cemetery and set them back upright.

Each year volunteers place over 16,000 Christmas wreaths on the headstones of veterans who are buried there.

Merry said he is hoping any willing volunteers will head out there on Sunday (Dec.15) evening and night and set back upright any wreaths they can.

Funeral services at the cemetery on Monday morning (Dec.16) usually start around 9 AM. Merry hopes the wreaths can be placed in the right positions before then.

Merry suggests using your car headlights if needed to see the headstones. He also suggests placing the wreaths at an angle so they lay up against the headstones. He said having the bottom of the wreaths at an angle will help the grass grip them to stay in place.