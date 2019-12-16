ADH Requiring UA Employees To Receive Mumps Vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a public health directive requiring all University of Arkansas employees on the Fayetteville campus to be up-to-date with their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations by Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

According to a press release from the U of A, the new directive, like the Nov. 22 student directive, aims to reduce the transmission of mumps occurring on campus and end the outbreak sooner.

As directed by the Arkansas Department of Health: All employees born on or after Jan. 1, 1957, are required to submit documentation of MMR vaccination to the ADH.

Anyone born before 1957 is presumed to be immune to the virus and is not required to show proof of immunization.

The ADH will be on campus this week to provide MMR vaccines and collect immunization records.

Since Sept. 1, 2019, 32 mumps cases have been confirmed among the university community. Only a handful of those cases remain active.

Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus and is best known for the puffy cheeks and tender, swollen jaw it causes. The virus is easily spread through coughing and sneezing, as well as from sharing food and drinks. It may take up to 26 days for a person to show symptoms after they have been infected.

The best way to protect against mumps is to get the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, as well as practicing effective respiratory hygiene — washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, disinfecting surfaces, not sharing food, drinks or vaping devices.

Early symptoms of mumps are much like a cold or flu — fever, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and loss of appetite — followed by pain and swollen glands under your ears or jaw. The swelling can be on one or both sides and may be minimal or significant. Some people who get mumps also may not have symptoms, while others may feel sick but not have swollen glands.

Mumps can be serious, but most people recover completely within a few weeks. Someone with mumps is considered most contagious three days before the onset of symptoms, and until five days after jaw swelling develops.

For more information, go to www.cdc.gov/mumps or health.uark.edu.