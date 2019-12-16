Arkansas Department Of Corrections Officer Caught Smuggling Contraband Into Prison

WRIGHTSVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — An Arkansas Department of Corrections officer was arrested for trying to smuggle illegal contraband into the prison he worked at.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the officer, who has not been identified, tried to smuggle 12 grams of marijuana and 17 grams of tobacco into the Wrightsville Correctional Facility Monday (Dec. 16).

The contraband was found wrapped in plastic and hidden in his pants as he arrived for work.

The department says they have good reason to believe this wasn’t his first attempt at smuggling contraband into the facility.

The officer will be charged with a Class B felony and was fired from his position.

In the Facebook post, the department wrote, “We never want to see another officer in this position. Contraband is dangerous and illegal. And remember…it doesn’t matter who you are, if you get caught smuggling, the same thing will happen to you.”

The facility is about 20 minutes south of Little Rock.