Arkansas Hires Coordinator For Feral Hog Eradication Efforts

December 16, 2019

(AP) — An Arkansas Game and Fish biologist is coordinating the state agriculture department’s efforts to eradicate feral hogs.

The Agriculture Department says it’s hired J.P. Fairhead as its first feral hog eradication program coordinator.

The position is a newly created one that’s part of a $3.4 million federal grant awarded to the department.

Fairhead has been employed with the state Game and Fish Commission since 2008 as a natural resource program technician and field biologist. He’s also served as the commission’s feral hog eradication program coordinator since February 2013.

