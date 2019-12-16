× Arkansas Officially Announces Barry Odom As Defensive Coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Sam Pittman made the announcement on The Finebaum Show late last week, but now the University of Arkansas has officially announced the hiring of Barry Odom as the defensive coordinator.

Odom is set to make $1.2 million per year, making him one of the top 15 paid assistant coaches in the country. Former defensive coordinator John Chavis’ salary was $1.5 million in 2019.

Hunter Yurachek mentioned in a press conference after the hiring of Pittman that the university would provide around $5 million for the hiring of assistants. With seven positions still vacant, there is still around $2.85 million left in the salary pool.

Odom most recently spent time as the head coach at Missouri for four years. Mizzou ended the season with the 14th best total defense in the country, allowing just 312 yards per game.

Odom joins offensive line coach Brad Davis as new faces to the Razorback program. Justin Stepp has been retained as wide receivers coach.