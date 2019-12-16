Goodwill Store In Siloam Springs Reopening Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Goodwill store in Siloam Springs is set to reopen this week after it was forced to close because of severe damage from two tornadoes two months ago.

“The roof basically peeled back. A large portion of the contents was destroyed, wet, damaged. We had to completely close the facility," said Kathy Magner-Nail, Regional Director of Operations.

Employees had to be sent temporarily to other area locations but the biggest impact was on the career services division.

“We were unable to assist businesses and our clients in the community in Siloam. We still had several businesses contacting us wanting us to help them staff their employees. They needed people," said Tammy Jones, Area Manager Goodwill Career Services.

Goodwill is not just a retail store, career services helps people build resumes and learn job skills.

“Everything will be back on track. Everything will be back to normal. I have a program specialist ready to get going," Jones said.

Renovations are complete and employees are in the process of restocking the store, but the store could still use donations.

“Because we’ve been closed for two months I know the community is so excited about the store reopening and we are expecting a great turnout this weekend. The more donations we get the more we have to offer to the community," Magner said.

Staff says they’re thankful to the community for continuing to support Goodwill and its mission.

The store will reopen this Friday (Dec. 20) at 9 a.m.