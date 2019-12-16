Group Seeks To Legalize Adult Use Of Marijuana In Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) — Two Oklahoma City women are launching an initiative petition for a public vote on whether to legalize the use of marijuana in the state by adults 21 and older.

A proposed ballot title was submitted for review last week by Oklahoma City residents Amy Young and Vanessa Avery.

Once it’s been reviewed, supporters will have 90 days to gather nearly 178,000 signatures to qualify the question for the ballot.

If approved, it would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to allow for adult-use of marijuana.

It would also impose a 15% tax on the sale of marijuana.

Oklahoma voters approved a medical marijuana measure in June 2018, and the industry has taken off quickly.