× Jones Named SEC Player Of Week For Second Time This Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Scoring 41 points in a game is sure to turn heads, and Mason Jones is doing just that earning SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors.

This is the second time this year he’s received the honor.

Jones put up a dominant performance on Saturday racking up 41 points in addition to six rebounds, four assists, and four steals. This is the 7th highest scoring in Arkansas history, and Jones is one of seven Razorbacks to ever score 40-plus.

Jones is currently leading the SEC in steals per game (2.22) while he marks in at third in points per game (19.6).

Jones and the rest of the Hogs will face off against Valparaiso on Friday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM.