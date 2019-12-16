Little Rock Police Looking For Mother And 6-Year-Old Daughter On The Run Since September

Posted 4:02 pm, December 16, 2019, by

Photo courtesy of KTHV

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — Keadrian Higginbottom, 21, is the biological mother of 6-year-old Janea, but Keadrian lost her custody rights and hasn’t been seen or heard since she fled Memphis with Janea in September, the same month she lost custody rights.

Little Rock police made contact with Keadrian on Dec. 3 during a traffic stop. Keadrian told officers that her daughter was at a nearby hotel and released her.

Police say she was driving a black 1998 Honda Accord 4D.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.