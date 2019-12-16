Pockets Of Wintry Weather North Monday Morning

Precipitation will continue to move into Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma for Monday morning, however as temperatures drop to freezing, some of us will pick up a light wintry mix of sleet and freezing drizzle. There may be a few slick spots north of Highway 412. In the River Valley, this will mainly be a light rain event.

VIDEO FORECAST

SOME WINTRY WEATHER NORTH

Temperatures will dip to freezing for parts of Washington and Benton counties Monday morning, creating periods of some light freezing drizzle and sleet.

Futurecast: 11AM

The periods of sleet may last until the lunch hour with a slight break in the early afternoon. Another round of wintry weather may arrive in the evening.

A few flurries may swing through this evening near sunset as temperatures drop below freezing with strong north winds.

-Matt