BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A flight out of XNA Monday (Dec. 16) morning had to be diverted after encountering a thunderstorm and suffering a possible lightning strike, according to Alex English with XNA.

Flight 3759 en route to Chicago landed safely back at XNA and was sent to maintenance after the possible lightning strike.

English says several planes are being de-iced today due to freezing temperatures and rain.