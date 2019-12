ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Rogers Public Schools is canceling or postponing all after school activities Monday (Dec. 16) due to bad weather conditions.

According to Rogers Public Schools Communications Director Ashley Kelley Siwiec, all school activities scheduled after 5 p.m. Monday will be canceled or postponed due to the concern of deteriorating weather conditions.

It’s unknown at this time when those activities will be rescheduled.