Search Underway For Man Who Tried To Abduct Woman On Bella Vista Trail

Posted 1:24 pm, December 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:38PM, December 16, 2019

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — According to Bella Vista Police, a search is underway for a man who reportedly tried to abduct a female while walking on a trail.

The police department posted to it’s Facebook page Monday (Dec. 16) that the woman was walking on the Branchwood Walking Trail when the incident occurred.

Police say the suspect is a white man with a medium build, wearing a gray-colored jogging suit.

No other details have been released at this time.

Please call 479-855-3771 if you have any information.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.