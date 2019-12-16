Search Underway For Man Who Tried To Abduct Woman On Bella Vista Trail

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — According to Bella Vista Police, a search is underway for a man who reportedly tried to abduct a female while walking on a trail.

The police department posted to it’s Facebook page Monday (Dec. 16) that the woman was walking on the Branchwood Walking Trail when the incident occurred.

Police say the suspect is a white man with a medium build, wearing a gray-colored jogging suit.

No other details have been released at this time.

Please call 479-855-3771 if you have any information.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.