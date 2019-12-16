Shooting Suspect Captured By Rogers Police

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — One person is in custody after reports of shots fired in Rogers Monday (Dec. 16) morning, according to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department.

Foster says officers were dispatched after a resident called police about shots fired from a car near 13th and Sunset.

The suspect drove away from the scene, and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended near 13th and Poplar St, according to Foster.

An investigation is underway into what led to the shooting.

No injuries have been reported.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available. 

