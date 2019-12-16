Snow Covering Roads On Hwy. 62 In Northern Arkansas

BENTON/CARROLL COUNTIES (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to use caution while traveling on Highway 62 Monday (Dec. 16) due to it being partly covered in snow.

According to ARDOT, between State Highway 37 in Gateway and State Highway 23 in Eureka Springs is where drivers need to be extra careful when traveling.

Highway 23 between the Madison County line and the Missouri State line is also being impacted at this time.

Drivers should also use caution when traveling on Highway 62 between State Highway 23 in Eureka Springs and the Boone County line in Alpena.

Click here to view the winter weather road map from iDriveArkansas.