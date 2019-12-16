Snow Showers Possible Late Monday Afternoon

A round of light snow on the backside of the low pressure system will move in late this afternoon as temperatures should dip below freezing in Northwest Arkansas and hit the mid 30s in the River Valley. A burst of snow is possible but accumulation chances look small after rounds of rain earlier today. Higher elevations may see a dusting in the mountainous terrain. As temperatures drop quickly tonight, there may be a few slick spots Tuesday morning.

MONDAY AFTERNOON

TEMPERATURE TREND – Northwest Arkansas

COLD TUESDAY MORNING

-Matt