Suspect Kicks Van Buren Officer After Pursuit Into Fort Smith

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man who kicked a Van Buren officer following a pursuit that ended in Fort Smith.

According to Van Buren Police Chief Jammie Hammond, a chase started early Monday (Dec. 16) morning off of Riggs Drive in Van Buren.

The suspect was driving a pickup truck and drove over the I-540 bridge into Fort Smith.

The suspect then took the Kelley Hwy exit and ended up near the 5400 block of Plum St., where he got out of the vehicle, kicked a Van Buren officer and ran from the scene.

Hammond says the officer is okay.

Officers are working on getting a positive ID of the suspect and will soon get a warrant for his arrest.

