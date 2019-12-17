4 Dead, Several Injured Across South In Outbreak Of Twisters

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A swarm of tornadoes and other storms that left a trail of destruction across the Southeast killed four people, injured at least a dozen more and left victims to bundle up against the cold as they picked up pieces of their homes on Tuesday.

The death toll rose to four after heavy overnight rains caused flooding in Greenup County, Kentucky. Water rescue crews were called in about 8 a.m. Tuesday to aid two people, and at least one of them died, Kentucky State Police Trooper Bobby King said. He said crews were still trying to rescue another person.

National Weather Service teams confirmed at least 17 tornado paths in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, and the number could rise since teams were still surveying damage. The agency tweeted more than 240 tornado warnings for the region over roughly 21 hours starting early Monday.

Col. Bryan Olier, chief of staff at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, told a news conference that at least 25 counties were affected, 150 homes were reported damaged or destroyed and about dozen were injured. The numbers are likely to grow.

“We had a storm front that went … from the southwest corner of the state to almost central — some 60 to 80 miles,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

The Storm Prediction Center logged more than three dozen reports of storm damage from east Texas to Georgia.