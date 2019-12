Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — 5NEWS and the Arkansas Blood Institute are teaming up to host a blood drive in Fort Smith Tuesday.

From 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can donate blood at the Fort Smith donation center at 5300 S. U Street.

One donation of blood can save up to three lives.

Each donor will get a limited holiday t-shirt and be entered into a drawing to win a flat screen tv.

Sponsored by Arkansas Blood Institute.