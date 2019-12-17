Alma Native Makes Broadway Debut As Olaf In Frozen

(KFSM) — Alma graduate Chad Burris is making his debut on Broadway as Olaf in Frozen.

Burris is filling in for a cast member who is on medical leave and will return in February.

He’s no stranger to the stage. Borris has starred in several successful shows across the country, including The Book of Mormon.

Frozen has emerged as one of Disney Theatrical’s biggest hit of the season.

“Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film’s creators,” Broadway World writes.