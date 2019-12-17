Chilly Tuesday With Clouds Clearing

Tuesday will be a cold day as clouds eventually clear. Morning lows were below freezing and highs are expected to barely reach the low 40s. We look fairly dry the rest of the week as we warm back up to the 50s and 60s.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLD TUESDAY

Light north winds will stay intact as clouds slowly clear. Highs may only reach the 40s briefly this afternoon.

Overall we look dry the rest of the week. A few more clouds will develop Friday with a stray sprinkle but in general, things look quiet.

-Matt