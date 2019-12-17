Fayetteville Parks And Rec Adds Adult Soccer Leagues To 2020 Programming

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department will offer adult soccer leagues in spring and fall of 2020.

New and seasoned players are encouraged to organize and sign up for the Recreational Coed Open League or the Competitive Coed Open League.

Registration begins on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. The cost is $485 per team and rosters must be submitted by March 2.

Teams play eight versus eight players on a short field at Kessler Mountain Regional Park on Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m. or 8:45 p.m.

The season is seven weeks of regular play followed by a post-season tournament.

Players must be at least 18 years old to be eligible and there are no residency requirements to play.

You can check out all the details on the City’s website at http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/adultsoccer.

Interested in playing, but don’t have a team? To join the free agent list, email Lacie Ballard, Recreation Program Manager, via lballard@fayetteville-ar.gov.