Firefighters Rescue German Shepherd That Chased Cat Up A Tree

Posted 4:28 pm, December 17, 2019, by

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — We’ve heard of firefighters getting called to help out a cat stuck high in a tree, but what about a dog and a cat?

This is a new one.

California’s Lathrop Manteca Fire District, south of Sacramento, responded last week to a bizarre scene.

Photos posted to Facebook show a German Shepherd up in a tree along with a cat. Neither were going anywhere. It appeared the cat was in the tree trying to keep away from the dog, and the dog went up after it, reported CBS Sacramento.

Other photos show the dog back on the ground safe, getting some much-needed water.

“Glad to hear that all turned out well for this pooch, and we are all pretty sure he’ll think twice about chasing cats up the next tree…nice work Engine 35!,” the fire department posted.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.