Flights Into XNA Diverted/Delayed Due To Dense Fog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFSM) — Visibility at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) has been reduced to 0.25 mile due to freezing fog.

The low visibility has prompted at least one diversion to Fort Smith Regional Airport.

A number of additional flights into XNA are reporting delays: United 4445, 4501, 5289 along with American 3365 & 4554.

As of 10:30 p.m., AA3365 ORD to XNA has been Canceled and AA4105 that diverted to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. and was supposed to take off at 10 p.m. for XNA has been delayed until 10 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 18).

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Northwest Arkansas and visibility is not expected to improve until Wednesday morning.

Click here to view the flight tracker into XNA.