Fort Smith Police Looking For Debit Card Thief

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a person caught on camera using a stolen debit card in Fort Smith.

According to Fort Smith Police, the person was caught on surveillance video using the stolen card at the Zero Street Walmart store.

The victim says she was unaware that she had dropped her card at another store and by the time she realized it was missing she began receiving transaction notifications.

The person has a distinct cross tattoo on his left-hand ring finger.

If you have any information that can help locate the person in the photos, you’re asked to contact the Fort Smith Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116.

To be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, you will need to submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.