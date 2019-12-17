Franklin County Sheriff Indicted For Federal Civil Rights Offenses

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen has been indicted on federal charges concerning using excessive force against arrestees.

At 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 17), Boen was called before Magistrate Judge Mark E. Ford at the Fort Smith federal courthouse.

According to court records, Boen is accused of three counts of deprivation of rights.

The alleged incidents happened between 2017-2018.

Detainees say Boen assaulted them while they were in handcuffs.

The indictment stems from a months-long investigation by the US Attorneys Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

According to the indictment, on Sept. 14, 2017, Boen transported a prisoner with the initials J. P. and punched him multiple times while he was handcuffed.

The indictment also stated on Nov. 21, 2018, an inmate with initials P. E. was brought to the detective’s office at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and was pushed to the floor and Boen grabbed his hair and beard.

The incident also included an incident on Dec. 3, 2018, when an inmate at the Franklin Co. jail with the initials Z. G. was struck multiple times in the head by Boen while shackled to a bench.

Boen was released on a $5,000 bond. His trial date is set for Feb. 3, 2020.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Boen cannot enter the premises of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. But, he will still have to sign employee checks, which will be brought to his home.

Boen was elected as the Franklin County Sheriff in 2011.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.