Freezing Fog Into Wednesday Morning

In places where the low cloud cover didn’t completely erode… we’re starting to see the development of fog. Since temperatures continue in the 20s until mid-morning on Wednesday; freezing fog will be possible.

In most cases, freezing fog rarely causes any ice on road surfaces. However, bridges and overpasses are susceptible to very light ice accumulations. At times, this could cause vehicles to lose traction with the surface.

Sunlight will rapidly melt any ice that manages to develop; however, a handful of bridges and overpasses (mainly in Benton County) could be slick in spots for the Wednesday morning drive.

-Garrett