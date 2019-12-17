House Passes $1.4 Trillion Federal Spending Bill

The Democratic-controlled House has passed a $1.4 trillion government-wide spending package, handing President Donald Trump a victory on his U.S.-Mexico border fence.

It also gives Democrats spending increases across a swath of domestic programs.

The 2,371-page legislation calls for $1.4 trillion in federal spending to head off a government shutdown that would otherwise take place this weekend.

Democrats and Republicans have been fighting for months over spending priorities.

The compromise bill gives both sides some of what they want as well as some of what they don’t want. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the two-bill package.