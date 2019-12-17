Mayflower Couple Gets Early Christmas Present With 50K Lottery Prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for one Mayflower couple who claimed a $50,000 lottery prize.

Gerry Turner won his prize on the $20 instant-ticket game, $50K Blowout.

Gerry purchased a book of $50K Blowout tickets Monday (Dec. 16) from University Shell on University Avenue in Little Rock.

When he returned home, Gerry’s wife Michelle started their weekly tradition of scratching off every other ticket he purchased. She soon got to the lucky ticket.

“I started to reveal the winning numbers and soon discovered that we won the top prize,” Michelle said.

The duo said they both were in shock when they realized they had a winning ticket.

“We couldn’t believe it, when we comprehended that the win was real, there were high fives all over the place,” they said. “We’re very excited—that’s for sure!”

The couple said they plan to travel to Disney World after the holidays with their winnings.

“We want to have a little fun and save the rest,” Gerry said.