FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith.

Aric Mitchell with FSPD says a pickup truck and minivan collided around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 17) at the intersection of Rogers Avenue and Cliff Drive.

Mitchell says there are minor injuries at this time but the situation is still evolving.

Officers are still on scene investigating the crash.

