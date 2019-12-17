× Report: Rion Rhoades Anticipated To Join Arkansas Staff

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – In the midst of recruiting, Sam Pittman is putting his staff together – and one junior college coach is expected to be the next hire.

FootballScoop is reporting that Rion Rhoades will be the new linebackers coach at Arkansas, coming from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He will replace former defensive coordinator John Chavis at the position.

Pittman and Rhoades have a relationship that first started when Rhoades was a linebacker under Pittman for the Blue Dragons.

Due to a rule with the IAWP, Rhoades must be an on-field assistant in order to be eligible to recruit players for the next two years.

Rhoades has spent 13 seasons with Hutchinson C.C. and went 99-50 overall while making 10 postseason appearances.