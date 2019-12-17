× Report: Sam Carter To Coach Cornerbacks Under Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Sam Pittman has been hard at work since his arrival in Fayetteville, and that’s evident as his staff falls more into place.

Sam Carter will coach the cornerbacks for the Hogs, according to several reports. Carter was previously at Missouri for the past four years as an analyst and helping with defensive backs. He marks the third coach from Mizzou to come to Arkansas, in addition to Barry Odom and Brad Davis.

Carter went into coaching after starting at safety for TCU for three seasons. He tallied 13 interceptions and 175 tackles, in addition to being a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the top defensive back in the country.

With the addition of Carter, Pittman still has five spots on his staff to fill.