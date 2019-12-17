× Salvation Army Of Northwest Arkansas Short Of Meeting Goal

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas needs your help to reach their 2019 goal.

According to the nonprofit, this year’s goal for the Red Kettle drive in Northwest Arkansas is $420,000, but they say they are currently well below making their goal having raised only $206,546.67.

“Our need for bell ringer volunteers is greater now than ever,” said Captain Joshua Robinett. “Our goal is to cover as many red kettles as possible with volunteer ringers.”

The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas relies heavily on the Red Kettle Campaign to operate their programs at Christmas and throughout the entire year. All money donated to the red kettles goes to support programs and services locally.

Those wanting to give back this holiday season by volunteering can click here to sign up.

For more information about the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, please call 479-521-2151, or visit their website.