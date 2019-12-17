Santa Stops By Mercy Hospital In Rogers To Spread Christmas Cheer

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A Christmas surprise made its way to Mercy Hospital as Santa and therapy dog, Mercy, stopped by the pediatrics unit Tuesday (Dec. 17) to give children a break from their regular treatments.

“The children love the surprise, their faces light up, and it gives them relief from their usual symptoms,” said Jennifer Cook, staff member at Mercy Hospital.

Seven children got to tell Santa their Christmas list before they moved onto special visiting requests for the day.

Santa visited the ICU to see a new mom and newborn baby, and then headed to visit the rest of the hospital.

“The hospital is boring, everyone from little kids to elderly patients love Santa; it’s a really nice change from our day-to-day routine,” Cook said.

You can find Mercy and his owner John Kinmonth volunteering at the hospital five times a week, bringing joy to children year-round.