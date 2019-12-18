3 Sooner Football Players Suspended From Bowl Game

NORMAN, Okla. (KFSM) — Three University of Oklahoma football players have been suspended from playing in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, according to our CBS affiliate Newson6.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges will not be able to play in the semifinal game against LSU on Dec. 28 because

It’s unknown at this time if the players will also miss the CFP National Championship on Jan. 13 if the Sooners defeat the Tigers in the semifinal game.

Stevenson is a junior running back, and Bridges is a freshman wide receiver for the Sooners. Perkins plays on the other side of the ball as a defensive end, according to Newson6.

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley wouldn’t address the suspensions during a national signing day news conference in Norman, Oklahoma, on Wednesday (Dec. 18) ESPN reports.

The reason for the suspensions is not being made public right now.