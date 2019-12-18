Apartment Complex Coming Soon To Downtown Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The revitalization of downtown Springdale ramps up with the groundbreaking of a new project, a new apartment complex.

The first-ever multi-family residential apartment complex will be known as Little Emma.

“I don’t think there’s any question that Springdale is ready for growth and people living downtown. Again, I think you have to give Tyson a lot of credit because they brought the jobs down here," said Don Harris with Shiloh Capital.

Construction has already started on the 26-unit complex, which is just four blocks west of the Tyson foods office building on Emma Ave.

Developers are hoping the apartments will appeal to young professionals.

“We think that a lot of tenants will enjoy that, and the walkability, connectivity to the trail, we’re also close to the Jones Center. It’s the perfect location," said Tom Lundstrom with Emma Building Group.

The apartments will range in size from 500 to 850 square feet.

There will be studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units available plus, offices and retail space.

“We are working through what exactly the rent rates will be, but the answer being affordable, absolutely. You will not have to be rich to live here. They will be very competitive with market rates for apartments," said Harris.

Little Emma will also feature high-speed fiber internet.

“It’s gigabit up and gigabit down. It’s very fast. As far as I know, this will be the first complex on Emma Ave to be completely wired and designed for Ozark Go, " said Lundstrom.

Construction is expected to take about 10-months.

Pre-leasing will begin in the spring, and the hope is to have the first tenants moved in by the fall of 2020.