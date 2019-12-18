× Arkansas Adds Four-Star Safety Myles Slusher

BROKEN ARROW, OKLA. (KFSM) – Myles Slusher, a safety from Broken Arrrow, Oklahoma, has committed to the Hogs. Slusher is a four star prospect across the board, and rated as the #5 safety in the country by 247 Sports.

SLusher had been committedd to Oregon, but on signing day had opened things up to four finalists. He chose the Hogs over the Ducks, UCLA, and Nebraska.

Slusher got to meet the new Arkansas staff during a visit to Fayetteville last weekend, and committed to Coach Pittman around midnight the night before he signed, according to the coach.

Slusher injured is hand in the playoffs against Owasso, but expects to be fully healthy in about a month. He should make an immediate impact on a beleaguered Arkansas secondary.