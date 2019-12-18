Arkansas Postal Carrier Arrested On Federal Mail Theft Charges

PARIS, Ark. (KFSM) — An Arkansas postal worker previously indicted on three counts of Theft of Mail has been arrested on federal charges.

According to a press release, Joshua Williams was indicted on accusations of mail theft last month after an investigation in October.

According to the indictment, several U.S. Postal Service customers complained about their greeting cards being stolen on Williams’ route.

Williams was arrested for mail theft on Oct. 30 after an undercover operation.

United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Duane Kees stated, “I applaud the hard work of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and their efforts to combat and prevent those in our society that would take advantage of this holiday season in order to prey upon the innocent.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Fort Worth Division Inspector in Charge Thomas Noyes released the following statement: