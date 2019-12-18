Arkansas State Police Captain Picked For US Marshal Post

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas State Police captain has been nominated to serve as a United States Marshal.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his intent to nominate Michael Hagar as the marshal for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Hagar has been with the State Police since 1996 and serves on the Arkansas State Police Association’s executive board.

Hagar is currently the commander of Troop A, Highway Patrol Division.

Both of Arkansas’ senators praised Hagar’s nomination.

“Captain Hagar’s record has earned the president’s nomination, and I look forward to his confirmation in the Senate,” U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton said.