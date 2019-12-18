× Arkansas WR Jordan Jones To Transfer

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As Arkansas adds new players on early signing day, they also suffer a loss. Wide receiver Jordan Jones announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he is leaving the Razorbacks.

Born and raised a Hog and that will never change ❤️🐗 pic.twitter.com/6Ul3GghhXg — Jones_10 (@jordan10jones) December 18, 2019

The native of Smackover, Arkansas was third on the team with 401 receiving yards, but his numbers dropped off as a sophomore. In 2019, Jones didn’t see the field after having ankle surgery in the offseason. He is a redshirt junior, after also sitting out his first year on campus in 2016.

Pittman declined to comment directly on Jones, saying only that he as focusing on players who “wanted to be at Arkansas.”