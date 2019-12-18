ASP Issues Silver Alert For Missing Baxter County Man

(KFSM) — Arkansas State Police have issued a Silber Alert for a missing Baxter County Man.

Wayne K. Alexander, 86, was last seen on Tuesday (Dec. 17) around 10 p.m. in Cotter, Arkansas, according to the Cotter Police Department.

Alexander may be driving a 1990 tan Ford Aerostar van with the Arkansas license plate 583SMM.

He is described as being bald with green eyes and is 5’8″ and 160 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Cotter Police Department at 870-452-2361.