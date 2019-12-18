ASP Issues Silver Alert For Missing Baxter County Man

Posted 12:58 pm, December 18, 2019

Wayne K. Alexander. (Photo Courtesy: Arkansas State Police)

(KFSM) — Arkansas State Police have issued a Silber Alert for a missing Baxter County Man.

Wayne K. Alexander, 86, was last seen on Tuesday (Dec. 17) around 10 p.m. in Cotter, Arkansas, according to the Cotter Police Department.

Alexander may be driving a 1990 tan Ford Aerostar van with the Arkansas license plate 583SMM.

He is described as being bald with green eyes and is 5’8″ and 160 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Cotter Police Department at 870-452-2361.

