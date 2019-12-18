Dominique Johnson Flips And Signs With Arkansas

Posted 9:16 am, December 18, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Early Signing Day go off to an unexpected hot start for Arkansas. Three-star running back Dominique Johnson took of his Missouri hat, unzipped his jacket, and revealed a Razorback shirt.

Johnson becomes the first official signee of the day for the Hogs. The 6-1, 220 pound back from Crowley, Texas, had initially committed to Barry Odom while he was still with Mizzou.

Johnson also had offers from Abilene Christian, Illinois State, and Houston Baptist, among others.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.