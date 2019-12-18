× Dominique Johnson Flips And Signs With Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Early Signing Day go off to an unexpected hot start for Arkansas. Three-star running back Dominique Johnson took of his Missouri hat, unzipped his jacket, and revealed a Razorback shirt.

It’s a great day to be a Razorback 🐗🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZmdMFhFOMI — 7 (@Thedominiquej7) December 18, 2019

Johnson becomes the first official signee of the day for the Hogs. The 6-1, 220 pound back from Crowley, Texas, had initially committed to Barry Odom while he was still with Mizzou.

Johnson also had offers from Abilene Christian, Illinois State, and Houston Baptist, among others.